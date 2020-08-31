Tanzania: What People Say About Magufuli's Bid for Re-Election

29 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Dodoma — Dodoma residents expressed their optimism after President John Magufuli launched his party's campaign for re-election in the October vote.

Those who spoke with The Citizen in separate interviews said they were optimistic that things will continue changing under Dr Magufuli's second term if he wins.

"I was touched with the promise for electricity expansion in rural areas where I live," said Mr Fredrick Kusena who travelled from Kongwa district in the region for the launch of the campaign.

"Currently, I live in dark but I believe he will fulfill the promise," added Mr Kusena who also said was a member of CCM.

Others also spoke of some of the issues that touched their lives including small traders and entrepreneurs.

"I liked the promise for cheaper loans to youth and this is what we want so that we continue doing business," said Isack Jared, a resident of Dodoma City who identified as an entrepreneur dealing with cereal trading in the city.

"Accessing loans is still a big challenge for us small traders who want to grow and pay more taxes," he said.

Related Stories

Magufuli reiterates free election pledge

Magufuli calls for transparency at CCM primaries

Magufuli gives appointees election nod

CCM says to create eight million jobs

"Magufuli acts and I trust whatever he says here is implementable," said Ms Eudia Chilowona from Hombolo.

"As a food vendor, we have been assured of continuing to grow after introduction of the special IDs for small traders and entrepreneurs like us," she said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.