Cameroon: Civic and Patriotic Holiday - Ten Regions Join Bandwagon

Launched by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, the operation aims at ensuring the prevention of Covid-19 among young people on holidays.

The 5th edition of operation "Covid-19 Free Civic and Patriotic School, University and extra school activities holidays" is on the rail in all the ten regions of the country under the theme "Youth and Responsible Citizenship in the Covid-19 period." After the official launch of the operation on August 26, by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education (MINJEC), Mounouna Foutsou, the campaign has been deployed to all the ten regions of the country. The aim is to awaken a defensive spirit within young actors in the community so as to enable them prevent the contamination of the Coronavirus in their respective environments and communities; mobilise and involve Youth Associations and Movements in the government's response strategy against COVID-19 as well as making young people aware of their vulnerability to contaminating the virus during holidays.

The operation, taking place from August 26 to September 26, 2020 all over the national territory, focuses on Civic Education, Youth Connekt and National Integration. It is done through audio visual manuals, soundtracks, social networks, traditional and face-to-face media. These activities, officials at the Ministry of Youth and Civic Education say, will give young people the opportunity to see and hear through digital and virtual platforms information on the national symbols and emblems; and laws such as the 2019/024 of 24 December 2019, based on the General Code of Decentralized Territorial Communities.

Within the training of young ambassadors for peace, Multipurpose Youth Empowerment Centres (MYEC) in all the ten regions will organize from August 31, to September 1, 2020 the training of young people on the theoretical and practical lessons to promote peace and living together in their community and in the Nation. The aim of this training is to inculcate civic values in young people and those of living together. Within the National Integration Cultural Camps, every Wednesday afternoon in all MYECs, a videoconference will take place between youths and MINJEC Regional and Divisional delegations.

All activities selected for this edition of the Operation aims at intensifying MINJEC's contribution to the government's response to the Coronavirus pandemic. At the launch of the operation at the CRTV Mballa studio, a video conference involving youths from all the ten regions took place. Coordinated by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, the occasion permitted youths to share their experiences in the fight against Covid-19.