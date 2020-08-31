West Africa: ECOWAS Gives Deadline for Power Handover

An interim government headed by a retired civilian or soldier for a transition period maximum one year is being proposed and the country's ousted President has been released.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has given a maximum period of one year for an interim government for an interim government to set records straight in Mali. ECOWAS was quoted yesterday August 27, 2020 as saying that, "it would find acceptable" the idea of an "interim government headed by a retired civilian or soldier" for a transition period of "six, nine, or twelve months" in Mali, before the organization of elections in the country. The military in power in Bamako are also calling for the lifting of the sanctions taken before the coup, a decision which "is in the hands of the Heads of State of the ECOWAS", recalled Goodluck Jonathan, reports further indicate.

ECOWAS, the regional organization of West African States, initially tried to insist that Mr. Keïta be reinstated, to no avail. Though the ECOWAS delegation headed by Goodluck Jonathan had proposed a one-year transitional period, the junta leaders are proposing to return power to civilian rule after three years.

Yesterday's decision by ECOWAS came on the heels of the release of the ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. The erstwhile leader was freed yesterday August 27, 2020, nine days after a military coup brought an end to his seven years in power. Reports say a heavy security escort took Mr. Keïta to his house in Sebeninkoro, a residential neighborhood of Bamako, capping his abrupt fall after military officers with guns arrested him, took him to their base and forced him to resign on television.

They held him in Kati, 10 miles outside Bamako, along with his Prime Minister, Boubou Cissé, and several other high-ranking government officials. Mr. Cissé, the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Security were still reportedly being held at press time yesterday.

The coup plotters who call themselves as the National Committee for the People's Salvation have said they carried out the will of the people. But the African Union, the United Nations, the United States and France- which has around 5,000 troops in the region have vehemently condemned the act.

The military leaders have since last week been consulting with political and social forces, as well as representatives of the international community, such as the head of the UN mission in Mali (Minusma), Mahamat Saleh Annadif, as well as Ambassadors of some key nations accredited in Bamako with the aim of putting in place a transitional government within the shortest time possible. On Wednesday August 26, 2020, the military leaders for the first time formally received members of the M5-RFP coalition that was at the origin of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's departure from power.