West Africa: ECOWAS Gives Deadline for Power Handover

28 August 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

An interim government headed by a retired civilian or soldier for a transition period maximum one year is being proposed and the country's ousted President has been released.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has given a maximum period of one year for an interim government for an interim government to set records straight in Mali. ECOWAS was quoted yesterday August 27, 2020 as saying that, "it would find acceptable" the idea of an "interim government headed by a retired civilian or soldier" for a transition period of "six, nine, or twelve months" in Mali, before the organization of elections in the country. The military in power in Bamako are also calling for the lifting of the sanctions taken before the coup, a decision which "is in the hands of the Heads of State of the ECOWAS", recalled Goodluck Jonathan, reports further indicate.

ECOWAS, the regional organization of West African States, initially tried to insist that Mr. Keïta be reinstated, to no avail. Though the ECOWAS delegation headed by Goodluck Jonathan had proposed a one-year transitional period, the junta leaders are proposing to return power to civilian rule after three years.

Yesterday's decision by ECOWAS came on the heels of the release of the ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. The erstwhile leader was freed yesterday August 27, 2020, nine days after a military coup brought an end to his seven years in power. Reports say a heavy security escort took Mr. Keïta to his house in Sebeninkoro, a residential neighborhood of Bamako, capping his abrupt fall after military officers with guns arrested him, took him to their base and forced him to resign on television.

They held him in Kati, 10 miles outside Bamako, along with his Prime Minister, Boubou Cissé, and several other high-ranking government officials. Mr. Cissé, the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Security were still reportedly being held at press time yesterday.

The coup plotters who call themselves as the National Committee for the People's Salvation have said they carried out the will of the people. But the African Union, the United Nations, the United States and France- which has around 5,000 troops in the region have vehemently condemned the act.

The military leaders have since last week been consulting with political and social forces, as well as representatives of the international community, such as the head of the UN mission in Mali (Minusma), Mahamat Saleh Annadif, as well as Ambassadors of some key nations accredited in Bamako with the aim of putting in place a transitional government within the shortest time possible. On Wednesday August 26, 2020, the military leaders for the first time formally received members of the M5-RFP coalition that was at the origin of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's departure from power.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.