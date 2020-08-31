Cameroon: Universal Health Coverage - President Biya's Promise Soon to Be Reality

The public-private partnership contract to put in place the Universal Health Coverage in Cameroon was signed in Yaounde on August 27, 2020.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on August 27, 2020 at the Star Building chaired the ceremony for the signing of the public-private partnership contract to put in place a Universal Health Coverage scheme in Cameroon. The Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie signed for government and the Director General of the implementing company, SANTE UNIVERSELLE CAMEROUN SA, (SOCAM SA), Jacqueline Mekongo signed for the company.

In his speech, the Prime Minister said the signing of the partnership contract was a high moment in government's activities as it came to crown the very high directives of the Head of State, President Paul Biya included in government action in 2011. He specified that President Biya reiterated the commitment to Universal Health Coverage for Cameroonians in his swearing-in speech in 2018. He said SOCAM will accompany government for some 15 years to facilitate the healthcare of Cameroonians through universal health coverage mechanisms. For the scheme to soon become a reality, Prime Minister Dion Ngute called on the parties that signed the partnership contract to do everything to guarantee its success and to widely popularize the scheme to the targeted population.

The ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office was attended by a cross section of cabinet ministers, partner associations and the representatives of international organizations. They all listened to the Director General of SOCAM, Jacqueline Mekongo state the missions assigned to the company that all revolve around the putting in place of the Universal Health Coverage in Cameroon. She stated that they have to implement the scheme and realize other operations intended to put in place the Universal Health Coverage in Cameroon in an optimal manner. They also have complementary missions that will be implemented with the support of partners. She cited the Korean partner, GK Engineering and Development. The Koreans, Jacqueline Mekongo said, were already set to build the Data Centre and promised that SOCAM will work tooth and nail to honour its obligations.

On precise work on the field, Jacqueline Mekongo told the press that, "We are going to enroll people in Cameroon, including expatriates who have resident permits. They will be identified and will benefit from the Universal Health Coverage services." She further stated that beneficiaries will have to pay a fee and specified that the amount would have to be voted in parliament.