Cameroon: Obsequies - Stephen Tataw Begins Last Journey

The late former Indomitable Lions captain will be buried in Mvolyé, Yaounde, tomorrow, August 29, 2020.

The former captain of the Indomitable Lions, Stephene Tataw Eta, who died on July 31, 2020 in Yaounde begins his final journey to eternity this weekend. Many Cameroonian football lovers remember vividly the late Stephen Tataw for his achievements. The late former captain will be buried in Yaounde tomorrow, August 29, 2020 in the presence of top dignitaries, former footballers, friends and sympathisers.

According to the official programme, solemn prayerful assemblies ended yesterday August 27, at the residence of the deceased. Corpse removal and national honours in respect of the deceased will take place today, August 28, at the Yaounde Central Hospital at 3:00 p.m. This will be followed by laying in state and viewing of the mortal remains at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex at 6:00 p.m. Funeral mass, tributes and wake keep will take place as from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tomorrow August 29, there will be a funeral mass, tributes and decoration as from 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at the Mvolyé Cemetery strictly restricted to family members. The funeral ceremony will end at 1:00 p.m.

Stephen Tataw spent eight years with the national team of Cameroon where he captained the squad to the 1990 World Cup in Italy becoming the first African side to qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition. He played with Cammack of Kumba before joining Tonnerre of Yaoundé from 1988 to 1991, and Olympique of Mvolye from 1992 to 1994. He played for four seasons with TKC Yaounde winning the Cameroon Cup in 1989 and in 1991. In 1992, he won the Cameroon Cup with Olympique Mvolye as captain of the club. He played 63 games with the Indomitable Lions and scored three goals. In 1995, he joined Tosu Futures of Japan. He became the first African footballer to play for a professional Japanese club. He was part of Cameroon's 1988 African Cup of Nations winning team in Morocco, playing in all five games of the competition. He retired in 1997 and tried his hand in coaching. Before his death, he was the director of the different national selections of Cameroon.