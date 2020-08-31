Cameroon: Fight Against Covid-19 - Measures to Protect Children, Elderly Persons

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on August 27, 2020 chaired the Inter-ministerial Committee meeting to evaluate government's response strategy to the pandemic.

The government of Cameroon is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all the citizens are protected against infection by the coronavirus pandemic whatever their social positions. Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute through videoconferencing on August 27, 2020 chaired the weekly Inter-ministerial Committee meeting devoted to the evaluation of the response strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic in Cameroon. To ensure the effectively implementation of the policy of inclusion in tackling the pandemic, the meeting was partly devoted to the measures put in place to ensure the protection of socially vulnerable persons who are children and elderly persons. The Minister of Social Affairs, Pauline Irène Nguene therefore presented the community mobilization to contain the coronavirus from spreading to children and elderly persons, stating that should the virus attack these socially vulnerable persons, the situation would be disastrous.

Cameroon is also stepping up efforts to ensure that its citizens once more start flying to European countries following the closure of frontiers at the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic as a restrictive measure to contain the spread of the virus. The Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella gave a report of the negotiations for the reopening of European airspace for Cameroonians. It emerged that Tunisia and Rwanda are the only African countries whose citizens as at now can fly to European countries.

Efforts being stepped up to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated economic and social impact have been paying off. The Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie in an update of the pandemic situation in the country confirmed the great strides made. He said that as at Thursday, August 27, 2020, there were 19,142 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Cameroon out of whom there are 17,651 people declared cured and 411 deaths. There are 1,080 active cases and only four of them are in oxygen. The treatment rate therefore stands at 92.2 per cent while severity rate stands at 0.3 per cent.

Considering that the Centre Region is one of the epicenters of the pandemic in the country, the Centre Regional Governor Naseri Paul Bea also gave an updated situation of the fight in the region.