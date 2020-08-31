Tanzania: JPM - Ultramodern Arena Top Priority

29 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter

Incumbent President John Magufuli has reaffirmed yesterday that his first assignment if re-elected will be to construct an ultramodern sports arena in Dodoma to suit its rapid growing city status.

Speaking at a jam-packed Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma during the official opening of Chama Cha Mapinduzi's election campaigns for both presidential and legislative candidates, Magufuli said he was forced to start with a sports arena after finding the venue was overloaded to the extent many others had to remain outside the stadium.

"Dodoma is full, the stadium is full to the extent some people have remained outside, this is a challenge to me. Therefore the first thing when I am re-elected is to construct the state of the arts stadium here in Dodoma," said President Magufuli.

JPM said there was an increase in revenues generated by both sports and artistry works.

The presence of music mega stars such as Harmonize (Rajab Kahali), Ali Kiba, Diamond Platinumz (Nassib Abdul) who set the stage ablaze with their smash hits accompanied with spectacular stagecraft, helped much to glorify the occasion.

"I have seen how people suffer in this small venue," said JPM after witnessing a bewildered crowd when Harmonize, Ali Kiba and Diamond performed.

Magufuli lauded the artistes' performance and he himself promised to join them in night-long gigs.

He said, Tanzania, with the help of God gallantly shruggled off coronavirus scare that is why artistes are able to perform and sports men and women capable of playing after seeing off coronavirus.

Also performed yesterday included Wasafi's Lavalava, poet Mrisho Mpoto, song divas Maua Sama, Shilole and Nandi and Barnaba. Many others came later as there were over 200 artistes listed for the occasion.

The site where the state of the arts sports complex would be constructed was unveiled four months ago in Dodoma by the Minister for Information, Arts, Culture and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe.

Construction work which is scheduled to run for 30 months was stalled by series of seismic, topographical and feasibility studies that the minister said had to be repeated to ensure maximum safety of the structure and the spectators.

It is said the new stadium would cost between 80million and 100million US dollars to be able to accommodate a seating capacity of between 85,000-105,000 spectators.

According to the Minister all the essential surveys have been completed giving way the state to advance into the construction stage.

While seismic survey is a low impact, non-invasive method of gathering information about the location, topographical is an accurate depiction of a site-property, area of land, which is scaled and detailed according to the spatial considerations and is the summary of the on-site data capture processes.

Ideally, the completion of the Dodoma sports complex could place Tanzania on a better position to bid for hosting major sports events such as African Nations Champions for home-based players (CHAN), finals and Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

According report released by Mwakyembe, the state had acquired 350hectors much more than 150hectors that was needed for the project.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.