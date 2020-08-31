Cameroon: Limbe - National Ports Authority Opens Doors

It is expected to scale up employment of locals and growth of the town.

The Limbe branch office of the National Ports Authority (NPA) was on Wednesday August 26, 2020, officially inaugurated. The Secretary General at South West Governor's office, Dr. Mohamadou, formally cut the ribbon at the office in Ngeme, paving the way for NPA activities. The Limbe branch is expected to ensure a smooth relation with Autonomous Port Authorities and port operators, monitoring of NPA's activities and production of related reports, and monitoring of specific missions assigned by the head office. The Board Chair of NPA, Gounouko Haounaye, tasked the staff to work closely with maritime operators for the port to become very competitive as it is expected to become the most important port in West and Central African Sub region. He indicated that the Deep Sea Port will create a huge employment to locals as well as attract many investors. The growth of the port will greatly boost the socio-economic development of Limbe.

Dr. Mohamadou intimated that the opening of the National Ports Authority branch in Limbe presents a decisive step forward by the State in the implementation of government policies. He tasked the staff to ensure security at the port as this will attract more national and international vessels. To him, the collaboration with officials of other maritime operators will revitilise their activities.

It was on this note that Motanga Andrew Monjimba, Limbe City Mayor, rejoiced that the coming of the deep seaport shall recapture the potential of yesteryears and will also be a springboard for the development of South West Region. He said the population had been anxiously waiting for the take-off of the Limbe Autonomous Port just as they await the rebuilding of SONARA production units consumed by fire last year and for the stabilisation of CDC. The City Mayor added that the afore-mentioned companies will be major beneficiaries of the Limbe Deep Seaport.