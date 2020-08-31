Cameroon: Use of Official Languages - Minac's Efforts Lauded

28 August 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

An evaluation team from the Bilingualism Commission made the remark after a working session with the Minister and other staff on August 27, 2020.

Different efforts made as well as mechanisms put in place by the Ministry of Arts and Culture in ensuring the use of English and French when issuing official documents have been appreciated by Prof. Jean Marie Bodo, Member of the National Commission on the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (NCPBM) who led an evaluation team to the ministry. Arts and Culture Minister, Bidoung Mkpatt who received the team, presented some adopted measures by the Ministry to make sure both official languages are accorded equal value as prescribed in Section 2(2) of the December 24, 2019 law relating to the promotion of bilingualism.

In his preliminary statement, Minister Bidoung Mkpatt said the ministry which is charged with the promotion of languages and cultures in Cameroon has the responsibility of encouraging the use of English and French in its different activities. To best safeguard national archives for national and international use, the Minister said when documented in both languages communicates the message aptly.

On March 5, 2020, Minister Bidoung Mkpatt signed a ministerial decision creating a bilingualism committee in his ministry. The decision which comprises five articles highlighted the expected functions of the committee, which Prof. Jean Marie Bodo after an evaluation mission lauded the efforts.

Expatiating on the objective of the evaluation mission, Prof Bodo said the Commission is interested in evaluating the level of implementation of the policy of bilingualism following the promulgation of the law on bilingualism. "Nine months after the law, we are visiting public institutions to see the level of implementation on the policy of bilingualism. I am very impressed with what I have seen at the Ministry of Arts and Culture. They are constitutionally respecting the use of English and French. To me, bilingualism is a reality at the ministry" he noted. Prof Bodo said the team will forward the data collected to hierarchy with recommendations on strengthening bilingualism practice.

