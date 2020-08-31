Somalia's Real Estate Players Rush to Erect New 'Diplomatic Square'

New houses have started to come up amid an economic boom, as the diaspora returns and the newly wealthy businessmen capitalise on the relative peace in the city.

The Marina beachfront estate which is under construction will be housing high ranking officials which is still under construction the 104 acres which is equivalent to Hamarweyne and Shangani districts according to the engineers.

"Upon completion, Marina beach estate will consist of 150 estates with space, parking and security," said Professor Abdiwahab Abdullahi Elmi general consultant for marina beach

"It will be modern estate and will have two phases phase one will be for the diplomatic zone and the other for ordinary citizens," he added.

Car bombs and assassinations are still common, and a 22,000-strong African Union force fights alongside the army to protect the internationally-backed government from attacks by the Islamist Shebab insurgents.