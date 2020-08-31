Kenya: Parliament Keen to Deliver Despite Covid-19 Crisis

Parliament resumes this September amid serious threats posed by Covid-19. Being a critical arm of government that must sit even during emergency and war periods to deliberate on important and urgent matters relating to the State, including authorising expenditure, legislatures stand in a unique position. They also face unique challenges.

Cognisant of this, the National Assembly made an amendment to the Standing Orders to allow for physical, virtual and hybrid proceedings. But this has had its bespoke challenges.

The first challenge relates to MPs who are not technology-savvy and who have to rely on others for assistance with accessing or participating in virtual proceedings.

In particular, we are concerned about voting in the Houses of Parliament on critical issues such as passage of Bills and policy papers, election of leaders within the House and approval of budgets. This is a key issue that reflects and actualises the sovereignty of the people that MPs represent.

Electronic voting

Seeing how sacrosanct this right to vote is, questions remain on how to go about it on the electronic platforms that we are using during these times.

Even more fundamental is the integrity of the platforms and the results from electronic voting.

As is common with technology and technological platforms, there is the threat posed by hacking, among other security risks.

We also have House committees that deliberate on sensitive issues, such as the Committee on National Security. The idea of such committees holding discussions through electronic platforms that are at risk of hacking and other cybercrimes is particularly concerning.

What is more, there is need for confidentiality with regard to proceedings that are not meant for the public. There are, however, difficulties associated with confidentiality when MPs are participating in proceedings from outside the chambers.

This means third parties may access codes of virtual platforms and listen in to deliberations of Parliament.

The fact that participation in virtual parliamentary proceedings is predicated on ability to access electricity and internet and being tech-savvy brings up issues such as whether some members and by extension the constituencies they represent are being discriminated against where they are unable to participate.

We also envisage problems with recording and transcribing proceedings that occur in the virtual platforms given the differences with recording on the Hansard within the physical chambers. Other questions include how compatible virtual platforms are with existing technology.

One lesson from comparative jurisdictions such as New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom on challenges such as voting on virtual platforms is that it should only be allowed for non-legislative issues.

If we are to adopt such a model, questions as to the effectiveness and practicability of the process would immediately arise. It would mean that legislation, which is our most important task, is not dealt with.

That said, I see an opportunity for public participation through online platforms.

We intend to start streaming committee and plenary sessions of Parliament on various social media platforms to ensure maximum utility and public participation. Stakeholder engagement during the processing of various legislative proposals can be robust and dynamic if technology is deployed in a manner that fulfils the provisions of Article 118 of the Constitution.

To this end, the legacy media (radio, TV and newsprint) must be our partners as well, to ensure maximum reachability for the essential feedback on the House business.

In light of claims of misappropriation of donor funds meant for combating the Covid-19 pandemic, we are moving with speed to institute immediate and thorough account of the Covid-19 funds to ensure fiscal prudence and protection of the health and interests of the people.

Constitutional moment

We are also at a critical constitutional moment. A concerning issue here is that Independent Constitutional Commissions, established under Chapter 15 of the Constitution,as well as independent offices, have felt slighted by the insistence that their Bills must pass through the Office of the Attorney-General (which is an Executive position). This has raised questions as to their independence.

On this matter, we see a situation where independent commissions should be able to send or submit their legislative proposals to Parliament on their own in order to guarantee this independence.

I know for sure Kenyans are concerned about their economic situation during these difficult moments. There is a need for Parliament to continue considering measures that cushion small, medium and big businesses as well as protect jobs.

But even as we do so, we need to seriously check on our debt appetite. We are already spending a significant portion of our revenues on external debt repayments. If we are not careful, we could see salary cuts and even more painful salary delays in public service that may affect families and lead to serious economic challenges.

Parliament will work with the Executive to ensure we take our nation forward in a steady way that guarantees opportunity for everyone, but also cushions the vulnerable.