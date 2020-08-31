South Africa: SA Covid-19 Death Toll Surpasses 14 000

South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize addressing the media during the handing over of reusable face masks by the Ithuba National Lottery Fund.
31 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za

The number of COVID-19 deaths has exceeded the 14 000 mark in South Africa, after 47 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease on Sunday.

Sixteen fatalities were reported in Gauteng, 11 in Mpumalanga, seven each in the Eastern Cape and Western, and three each in KwaZulu-Natal and Free State.

"This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 14 028," the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

Meanwhile, 625 056 people have contracted the virus since the outbreak, after 2 505 new cases were identified since the last report.

The hardest-hit provinces include Gauteng with 209 648 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 112 726, Western Cape 105 908 and Eastern Cape 86 060.

The country has conducted 3 674 872 tests to date, while the recovery rate is sitting at 86% after 538 604 people recuperated.

"Even though it's lockdown level 2, let's continue to practice protective measures," Mkhize said, urging people not to let their guard down.

Globally, there have been 24 854 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 838 924 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za.

