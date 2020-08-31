Malawi: Chakwera Holds First Cabinet Meeting Since Becoming Malawi Leader

President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday held his first Cabinet meeting since the Head of State following his triumph in the court-ordered June 23 Fresh Presidential Election.

As the Cabinet gathered for a face-to-face meeting for the first time in Lilongwe, State vice-president Saulos Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Public Sector Reforms,joined discussions at the top table with the President.

Ministers take an oath not to reveal discussions at Cabinet.

But State House sources told Nyasa Times that Chakwera reminded the 32-member Cabinet that they have "a momentous task" ahead of them to get the country's economy moving.

He told the ministers to get on with a Tonse Alliance government agenda for the country, and that means delivering the priorities of the people.

The meeting was held after Cabinet ministers and deputy minister attended a two-day orientation and training 45 days after the Cabinet was hired.

During the training of minister, the President said his administration would only deliver on its transformative governance agenda by matching promises with action and ensuring that "everyone is involved".

He said: "As members of the Cabinet, you have accepted this responsibility and have no choice, but to execute it with excellence and humility."

Chakwera hired his first full Cabinet on July 9 that included some partners in the nine-party Tonse Alliance, but immediately faced criticism over perceived appeasement as evidenced by the appointment of some relations and a couple in his team.

But the President, who has promised to transform the running of government amid a huge tide of expectations, reacted to the backlash of the Cabinet appointment with a pledge to review the Cabinet in January 2021.

He said the Cabinet would be judged on performance indicators and dared the ministers to prove the critics wrong.

00vote

Article Rating