Tanzania: It's Time to Weigh Election Manifestos of Candidates

30 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

GENERAL election campaigns have started and two political parties - the ruling party CCM and Chadema (opposition) - have already launched theirs in Mainland Tanzania.

Other parties will do the same in due course. During the campaigns candidates vying for presidency, legislative and councillor posts go around the country, constituencies and wards respectively to seek voters by selling their election manifestos and telling Tanzanians what they are going to do for them and for the country if they will be elected.

Chadema launched their campaign at Mbagala Zakheim Grounds in Dar es Salaam on Friday and at Tanganyika Parkers Grounds in Kawe in Dar es Salaam yesterday, while CCM launched theirs in Dodoma yesterday.

After finishing the campaigns, on October 28, this year, Tanzanians will have an opportunity to hear from the candidates and eligible voters will elect capable leaders for a term of five years.

As the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania stipulates in Article 8, Tanzania is a state which adheres to the principles of democracy and social justice and so sovereignty resides in the people and it is from them that the government shall derive all its power and authority.

The Constitution provides also that the primary objective of the government shall be the welfare of the people and the government shall be accountable to the people and the people shall participate in the affairs of their government.

It is upon the voters to weigh the candidates in terms of their election manifestos and leadership qualities and what they promise they will do once they are elected.

While we encourage each eligible voter to listen carefully to the candidates and weigh their promises so that they may make informed choices on October 28, we want the campaigns to be conducted civilly peacefully.

Let each participant avoid the use of violence as law enforcers will have no reason to use force to maintain order.

As various stakeholders have appealed to Tanzanians in general and party members and followers and election candidates and law enforcers in particular, each one of use must ensure we hold free, fair and peaceful election that will give us the type of leaders we want.

So, all participants must ensure they conduct their campaigns in accordance with the law so that voters will be able to vote in a responsible manner and get good leaders.

It is possible to campaign responsibly, so let us play our part responsibly.

Read the original article on Daily News.

