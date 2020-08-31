Tanzania: Tribute to Benjamin Mkapa

It's early Sunday morning. Outside, it is gloomy and still very wet after heavy rain the night before. It is one of those mornings where you wish to stay in bed just a little bit longer.

Conscious of time, I wake up and slowly begin to get myself ready to attend the first Mass at Mary Immaculate Parish Church in Upanga, which is about half a kilometre away from my apartment. I manage to leave by around 6.30 and by 6.45 I am already at the church, ready for the seven o'clock Mass.

As I walk into the church, I see four tall men, dressed in Kaunda suits, scouting the church inside, combing the area thoroughly. They are meticulous in their approach. One of the men carefully places a cushion on the front pew, then quickly departs the church.

A few minutes later, retired President Benjamin Mkapa walks in and goes straight to the front-end pew, and waits for the Mass to begin. The Mass begins on schedule and, once it ends, he walks out, stops to greet a few people, and then quickly gets into his car and is whisked away by his security retinue.

It's a scene that I have witnessed every Sunday morning that I've lived in Upanga and attended Holy Mass at the Church. Even when I was late for the seven o'clock Mass, I would try and attend the second Mass and would see Mkapa departing from the earlier Mass.

This weekly ritual had a profound effect on me in terms of my faith. Here was a man, once the President of this great country for 10 years, highly gifted in his craft, an intellectual and someone who had rubbed shoulders with different leaders, presidents and prom inent people in this world.

Yet, every Sunday morning at seven o'clock, he made a commitment to spending time with God. He would commute every Sunday from his residence in Masaki to Upanga, on his way passing by St Peter's Church, a church known for its huge size and for having prominent figures among its congregation, to attend the Mass instead at the much smaller church.

Mkapa was a well-known figure in the church and even on days when he did not attend Mass, his absence was so conspicuous that, out of respect, loyal fellow worshippers of the early morning Mass would leave his seat open.

The respect shown to Mkapa, had nothing to do with his presidency and everything to do with the respect and humility he showed to each worshipper at the church. His faith gave me the impetus to look at my own life and re-evaluate my faith in God.

I looked at him and saw a man who had attained the greatest achievement in life and yet was still humble enough to continue praising and thanking God. At times in my life, I have thought I had everything in life, and have falsely believed that the little that I have achieved was through my own efforts.

In his own unconscious way, Mkapa showed me that everything we achieve in life is because of the Almighty God and that it is always important to humble yourself in his presence, continuing to pray for his guidance as we continue living on this earth.

What drew me to Mkapa were the similarities between his faith and that of my own dear father. My father lives in Mbezi and attends Mass every day at St Gaspar's Church. A devoted Catholic, he has never missed a single Mass in the many years that he has lived in Mbezi.

My father is a man who, in his own right, has achieved many things, and yet is humble and grateful in acknowledging that all his accomplishments are blessings of the Almighty above. My father was born in 1938, same year as Mkapa, and recently celebrated his 82nd birthday.

For his birthday, he requested a special Mass at St Gasper to thank God for allowing him to be on this earth for all these years, which is something that Mkapa also did. The two men actually attended the same seminary school and my father has fond memories of Mkapa from this period.

One Sunday, when Mkapa was still alive, after the early morning Mass, my wife and I gathered the courage to wait outside and meet him. He came out, saw us standing with other worshippers, and proceeded to greet us without hesitation. We were both elated.

Exactly two weeks later, after attending the morning Mass, my wife requested that we pass by a hospital as she was not feeling well and could not pinpoint exactly what was making her ill. We proceeded to the hospital and after doing a couple of tests, the attending nurse told my wife that she was pregnant.

This was very surprising considering that we had been trying unsuccessfully for nine years to have a baby. I am not insinuating that Mkapa's handshake had anything to do with our pregnancy, but it's a story that I am going to tell my son when he grows up, along with the many stories of how he led this country well.

The mood was sombre when we gathered at Mary Immaculate Church to pay our last respects to Mkapa. Before the Mass began, his body entered the church, carried on a special trolley pushed by four loyal Usalama personnel, in their bright Kaunda suits, who the worshippers at the Church had grown accustomed to seeing weekly.

It was a fitting Mass for a man who had dedicated his life to bring about development to Tanzania and who had touched the lives of so many people, both directly and indirectly.

I am certain there are many people who have similar stories to mine. Thank you Mkapa for everything that you have done on this earth. I am sure you are up there in the heavens smiling with the angels and living your life abundantly.