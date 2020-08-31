Tanzania: Jk to Grace Yanga's Wiki Ya Mwananchi Gala

THE former president Jakaya Kikwete is expected to grace the climax of the 'SportPesa Wiki ya Mwananchi' gala at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

This was confirmed yesterday by the club's leadership which also narrated that a lot of surprises are on standby to spice up the occasion.

In a similar development, the team's new coach Zlatko Krmpotic landed in the country yesterday and was welcomed at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) by the club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli.

The club has already named Juma Mwambusi as his assistant.

He returns to his former employer after serving the same position under then Head Coach Hans Van der Pluijm and managed to win three titles back to back.

Now, it is still a puzzle as to whether the two coaches will be able to create a team's chemistry in short period.

However, in his remarks concerning the new kit, Bumbuli said today, only players will have access to wear the next season's jerseys while fans will have to wait a bit to have theirs.

"Initially, we wanted to unveil the kit before the climax of the event but due to some delays in transportation of the products from outside the country, we are unable to fulfill that for the time being. "Our jerseys are of high quality and will be sold as the new season unfolds. We believe that we will be able to make big sells from the kits just like the way we did last season," said Bumbuli.

Despite the fact that there will be lots of eye catching activities at the 60,000 capacity arena, people will be wide awake to see the performance of the new team of Yanga which has heavily been transformed.

In this case, a friendly encounter against Aigle Noir from Burundi will simply quench desire of thousands of Yanga fans who will flock at the stadium plus those who will follow the game via Television.

To the side of entertainment, the leading artiste will be Harmonize. His colleague in the music industry Diamond Plutnumz also landed at the stadium using a helicopter some last week during the epicenter of Simba Day.

All these are just ingredients which highly help to add the vibe during such a big football events and on the other side of the coin, they (artistes) are adding more followers.