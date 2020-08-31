Tanzania: Zanzibar Top Post Seekers Now Eleven

30 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter

Candidates eying the presidential seat in the Isles government have now reached eleven after two aspirants yesterday collected nomination from the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Democratic Party (DP)'s Shafii Hassan Suleiman and the National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA)'s Khamis Faki Mgau collected nomination forms, both promising to improve the lives of Zanzibaris if elected.

After being given the forms, the aspirants spoke to reporters, making several promises including improving the welfare of civil servants.

They said that, since teachers fall into the cadre of civil servants that receive as low as 800,000/- per month, once elected they will improve the package.

"If I am nominated and then elected president, promoting a blue economy will be one of my priority areas," Mr Suleiman said. On his part, Mgau proclaimed: "I will ensure that all widows, and vulnerable groups have better life."

Others who have collected the nomination forms from ZEC include Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi (CCM), Mr Ameir Hassan Ameir (Demokrasia Makini), MrIssa Mohamed Zongs (Sauti ya Umma- SAU), and Mr Omar Juma (Chama Cha Ukombozi wa Umma - CHAUMMA).

Mr Hamad Mohamed Ibrahim (United People's Democratic Party- UPDP), Mr Juma Ali Khatib (African Democratic Alliance Party- ADA-TADEA), Mr Mfaume Khamis (National League for Democracy-NLD) and Mr Hamad Rashid Mohamed (Alliance for Democratic Change-ADC), and Mr Said Soud Said African Farmers Party-AAFP) are other applicants.

ZEC Chairman Chief Justice (retired) Hamid Mahmoud Hamid, promised to observe election laws before election campaigns begin on September 11, 2020.

