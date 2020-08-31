Tanzania: Morrison, Six Others Cleared to Serve Simba

SIMBA's newly-signed striker Benard Morrison and six others have been cleared to serve their team in today's match against Namungo after getting work permits on Friday.

The Commissioner of Labour office in its list of foreigners who have been granted work permits also named Zambian Larry Bwalya, Pascal Wawa, Kope Mutshimba Mugalu, Meddie Kagere and Joash Onyango in the list of experts who are permitted to serve the Msimbazi street giants.

Morrison who joined Simba from their traditional rivals, Young Africans, has been granted work permit number WPC/0120/20, while Larry Bwalwa's number is WPC/1965/20 and Joash Onyango's is WPC/1966/20.

In the lists released on August 27th and 28th didn't have any player from their traditional rivals, Young Africans and Azam, other teams that have recruited a good number of imports.

The southern Tanzania's Namungo have only player, a Ghanaian Steven Kwame Sey whose work permit is WPC/1968/20. Morrison completed his move from Yanga to early this month.

The Ghanaian forward penned a two year deal with the Premier League champions. Morrison was the Simba's first signing during the summer transfer window.

He sparked controversy last month after he angrily walked out of the pitch following his substitution while serving Yanga.

He later had an altercation with security officers in Tanzania after he was suspected possessing drugs.

The 27-year old arrived in Tanzania in January from South African giants Orlando Pirates. He previously played for Hearts of Lions, AS Vita and Motembe Pembe