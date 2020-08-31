Sudan: Ministerial Delegation, Returns From Kassala, Meets Dr. Hamdouk.

28 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The ministerial delegation assigned by the Prime Minister returned to the state of Kassala to inspect the overall situation in the state, , upon return to Khartoum, the delegation went directly, to the residence of the Prime Minister to submit a full and comprehensive briefing to the Prime Minister on the situation in the state.

(SUNA) indicates that the ministerial delegation included includes Ministers of Interior, Culture and Information, Youth and Sports, in addition to a number of leaders of the Armed Forces, Rapid Support and Security, Police and the representative of the Public Prosecution.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.