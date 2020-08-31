Sudan: Fisal - Mistrust Between Militants and Civilians Should Be Removed

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information, the member of the ministerial delegation assigned by the prime minister to inspect the security situations, in Kassala State, Fisal Mohammed Salih has attributed the mistrust gap between the regular forces and the citizen to the problems that took place during the past years and during the revolution.

The minister said in press statements following the meeting which held between the ministerial delegation and the security committee that these problems should be faced and addressed for the benefit of the home land and the citizen.

He called for holding discussions and dialogues to be attended by all the political and social forces, the FFC, the civil society organizations, besides the leaderships of security and military bodies to bridge the mistrust gap and to enable the security and military bodies to main security and stability, in the legal way.