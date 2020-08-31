Sudan: Fisal - Crisis in Kassala Is Not Only Security

28 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kassala — Minister of Culture and Information, the member of the government delegation assigned by the Prime Minister to inspect the security situations, in Kassala State, Faisal Mohammed Salih has underlined that the crisis , in Kassala is not only security, but has deep social and political implications that need great efforts and quick measures.

The minister said in arrival press statements following the meeting with the security committee that the administrative and political vacuum should be addressed swiftly.

"The meeting agreed to take immediate security measures including the increase of the troops to deal with the challenges facing the area and to spread tranquility among citizens in the state of Kassala after the state of panic and fear they experienced during the past few days as a result of the recent incidents" He said.

Faisal added that the mission of the ministerial delegation is to identify the situation in the state of Kassala on the ground and prepare a comprehensive and transparent report to be submitted to the Prime Minister.

He pointed out that the delegation briefed by the security committee on the overall security situations in the state, hoping that basic decisions will be taken concerning the Wali of Kassala.

