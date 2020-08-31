Sudan: Kassala State - Curfew Extended

28 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

.

Khartoum, Aug.28 (SUNA) - Minister of Interior, Lt-General, Police, Al-Terrifi Idriss said the current visit to Kassala State by the ministerial delegation comes in response to the directives of the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk to inspect the situations in Kassala and submit a compressive report, in this connection.

The minister said in press statements, Friday, following a meeting with Kassala State Security Committee, where, the delegation briefed on the security situations in the state.

"The meeting extended the curfew in the state until the crisis ends" He said.

