Kenya/Cameroon: Ulimwengu, Cameroonian Ngafei Among Gor Mahia's Next Arrivals

Nairobi — Record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia are set to sign Burundian international Jules Ulimwengu and Cameroonian international Bertrand Ngafei , Capital Sports understand.

Ulimwengu is said to have already agreed personal terms with K'Ogalo and is on the verge of putting pen to paper and unveiled while Ngafei has been training with the side since early in the year.

"Ulimwengu was here last week and has agreed to become a Gor Mahia player. It is now only a matter of time before he is unveiled. Ngafei has been training with the team and to be honest he is a very good player and will be a worthy addition to the team," a source close to the club stated.

Also in the team's list of closed deals is Malawian international as well as Mathare United defender Andrew 'Roma' Juma who is set to fill the void left by Joash Onyango who left for Simba SC in Tanzania.

Western Stima's youthful prodigy Benson Omala has also agreed in principle to become a Gor Mahia player same as John Ochieng from Chemelil Sugar

Gor Mahia on Friday morning unveiled Ugandan Tito Okello and his arrival is set to begin a flurry of signing activity for the 19-time champions who are seeking to get to 20 league titles at the end of the new season.

The club has also in the evening unveiled former Kenya Under-20 international John Macharia who has returned home after a stint in Georgia.

Gor Mahia are also said to be trying to lure back striker Jacques Tuyisenge who left Angolan giants Petro Atletico after just one season.

"They are really trying to get Jack back but the challenge is Simba are also trying to get him. Infact they wanted to sign him before he left for Angola. I think it will be a bit difficult for Gor because of the money Simba are giving and most probably, Jack will opt to go there," a source told Capital Sports.

At the same time, the club is set to conclude talks with skipper Kenneth Muguna to extend his contract despite interest from several quarters. Muguna has appeared in the club's commercial advertisements with new sponsor Betsafe, signs that he is considering staying.

Gor Mahia are looking to rebuild the side with several exits. Kepeer Fredrick Odhiambo and winger Boniface Omondi have left for Wazito while Onyango left for Simba.

They have already signed City Stars' keeper Levis Opiyo.