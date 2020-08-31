Sudan: Tot Affirms Continuation of SSS Efforts to Achieve Sudan Peace

28 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Security Advisor of the President of the State of South Sudan and the Chairman of the Southern Mediation Team, Tot Galwak has affirmed the continuation of his country's efforts to achieve peace in Sudan.

The Southern Mediator, addressing the signing ceremony of the peace agreement on the Political Issues File of Darfur Tracks aid all the problems of Sudan must be solved" inside the big house", adding that the signing on Darfur Track security arrangements and the national issues, will be signed tomorrow, Saturday.

He invited the Sudan Liberation Movement ( Abdul Wahid ) to join the peace process, adding that the Sudanese people's Liberation Movement( Al-Hilo Faction ) adheres to Juba Declaration.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.