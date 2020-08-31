Sudan: Tot Affirms Continuation of SSS Efforts to Achieve Sudan Peace

Juba — The Security Advisor of the President of the State of South Sudan and the Chairman of the Southern Mediation Team, Tot Galwak has affirmed the continuation of his country's efforts to achieve peace in Sudan.

The Southern Mediator, addressing the signing ceremony of the peace agreement on the Political Issues File of Darfur Tracks aid all the problems of Sudan must be solved" inside the big house", adding that the signing on Darfur Track security arrangements and the national issues, will be signed tomorrow, Saturday.

He invited the Sudan Liberation Movement ( Abdul Wahid ) to join the peace process, adding that the Sudanese people's Liberation Movement( Al-Hilo Faction ) adheres to Juba Declaration.