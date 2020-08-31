Kenya: Jambojet to Start Direct Flights From Mombasa to Eldoret and Kisumu

31 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Regional low-cost carrier Jambojet has opened ticket bookings for Mombasa to Eldoret and Kisumu, Eldoret and Kisumu to Mombasa routes following approval from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority to operate the routes.

The airline intends to start operating the two routes on 2nd October, 2020 with an introductory fare of Sh8, 900 one way for each route.

"Customer satisfaction is at the core of our business. We continuously listen to our customers' needs and are happy that we can now connect the Western region to the Coastal region with the introduction of these direct flights," said Titus Oboogi, Head of Sales & Marketing, Jambojet.

Customers can book their tickets through all existing distribution channels including the website, Progressive Web App, sales offices, call center and travel agents.

The airline will operate the two routes every Friday and Sunday, with the Mombasa-Eldoret and Kisumu flight departing from Mombasa at 13.15 to arrive in Eldoret at 15.05 and in Kisumu at 15.55. The flight will depart Eldoret at 15.25, and from Kisumu at 16.15 to arrive in Mombasa at 18.05.

After putting in place a raft of safety and health measures, Jambojet restarted operations on 15th July, 2020 and currently flies to six local destinations namely Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret from its hub in Nairobi.

Since its inception in 2014, Jambojet, which is IOSA certified (IATA Operational Safety Audit certification), has flown over 3.5 million passengers, 30 percent of whom are first-time flyers.

