Somalia: Father Throws Son Into a River in Jowhar

30 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Mohamed Dayow, a 41-year-old man is reported to have allegedly thrown his son (19 years old) in river Shabelle in order to end his constant disturbances of stealing livestock.

It is said that Mohamed tied his and threw him in river Shabelle in Jowhar at night according to a relative.

"He used to steal livestock slaughter them and sold them in the market his father warned him several times but we never thought he could take this action," said Isse Dayow the boy's uncle.

The father suspected to have thrown his 19 years old son in Jowhar has been arrested by the police but the body has not been recovered.

