Somalia: Turkey Equips Somali Troops It Helped Train With New Armour

29 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Turkey on Thursday donated 12 new armoured personnel carriers to the Somali National Army to support its fight against al-Shabab.

The Somali Defense Minister Hassan Ali Mohamed and Somali Armed Forces commander Gen. Odawa Yusuf Rageh received the donation at a ceremony held in the capital Mogadishu on Thursday.

Turkish ambassador to Somalia Mahmet Yilmaz and other government officials were present at the ceremony.

General Odawa Yusuf Rageh thanked the Turkish government for their vital role in the reviving the country's army.

"I thank the Turkish government for the new armoured personnel carriers and their continued support," general Odawa said.

The Turkish ambassador Mahmet Yilmaz said Turkey will continue to support Somalia.

On Monday Turkish government donated 12 military vehicles that were intended to promote Somali forces in the fight against Al-Shabaab fighters in the country.

The Turkish government has been able to focus on development and construction in Somalia without coming to direct conflict with other states in the region.

Turkey also built the biggest military in the Somali capital Mogadishu which has a capacity to train at least 1,500 soldiers at a time according to the Turkish officials.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.