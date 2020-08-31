Sudan: Government and Darfur Track Sign Last Peace Protocol in Darfur Track

29 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Sudan government and the armed struggle movements of Darfur track Saturday signed initially at Crown Hotel in Juba the last eight's protocol on the security arrangements related to the peace agreement between the two parties.

The protocol was signed by Maj. Gen. Mohamed Ali Sebair for Sudan government, Ibrahim Abdalla Al-Toam for Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (Mennawi faction), Ahmed Eissa Ahmed for the Sudanese Alliance, Abdul-Raziq Abdul-Rahman for Sudan Liberation Movement - the Transitional Council, Al-Tahir Hammad Adam for the Justice and Equality Movement, Musa Ibrahim for the Alliance of Sudan Liberation Movement Forces, besides the Deputy Minister of Defence of South Sudan State, Menlik Robin, for the southern mediation.

The protocol's signing was attended by the members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, and Mohamed Hassan Al-Ta'ayeshi, in addition to leading figures of the Revolutionary Front.

It is worth noting that the armed struggle movements in the Darfur track have presented eight protocols related to the nature of the crisis and the dispute in Darfur and the signing of all these protocols was completed Saturday in the Darfur track.

Read the original article on SNA.

