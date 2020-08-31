Sudan: Minister of Irrigation - Agreement in Renaissance Dam Negotiation Requires Political Will

29 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof. Yasser Abbas, pointed out that reaching a agreement on the Renaissance Dam's negotiation requires a decision from the highest leaderships in the three countries, indicating that the continuing of negotiation by the ministers in the current form will not be effective.

He said at the regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Saturday that the three parties in the past round of negotiations on the Renaissance Dam, which was concluded on Friday, were unable to merge the three drafts by the end of the date of August 28, 2020 which was set by the African Union.

Prof. Abbas said that the parties agreed that each of the three countries is to address the African Union's presidency individually.

The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources indicated that the Sudanese delegation has renewed its affirmation that negotiations are the only way to reach an agreement and assured its readiness and keenness to resume negotiations at any time after determination of the presidency of the African Union.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.