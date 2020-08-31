Sudan: Manis Praises Role of Doctors in Preserving Citizen's Health

Khartoum — Members of the Sudanese Medical Council were sworn in Saturday before the Cabinet Affairs Minister, ambassador Omer Bashir Manis.

The Cabinet Affairs Minister has lauded the great efforts being exerted by the White Army (doctors) in preserving the health of citizens and addressing the coronavirus pandemic, referring to the pivotal role that doctors play in providing medical services in various districts, villages, and areas in Sudan.

He appreciated the great role that the Sudanese Medical Council continued to play in organizing and monitoring the medical profession in the country, stressing the state's readiness to remove all the obstacles facing the Council in order to achieve the goals of enhancing the medical profession in the country and creating a favorable work environment.

Manis affirmed the state keenness to support the Medical Council so that it can perform the role assigned to it and to achieve the mission and goals for which the glorious December revolution was erupted.

The Chairman of the Sudanese Medical Council, Dr. Al-Khatim Al-Yas, has explained the roles that the council plays, which include maintaining the highest levels of medical education in the country, organizing and promoting the medical profession, and ensuring good medical practice as well as the adherence to the ethics of the profession.