Sudan: Manis Praises Role of Doctors in Preserving Citizen's Health

29 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Members of the Sudanese Medical Council were sworn in Saturday before the Cabinet Affairs Minister, ambassador Omer Bashir Manis.

The Cabinet Affairs Minister has lauded the great efforts being exerted by the White Army (doctors) in preserving the health of citizens and addressing the coronavirus pandemic, referring to the pivotal role that doctors play in providing medical services in various districts, villages, and areas in Sudan.

He appreciated the great role that the Sudanese Medical Council continued to play in organizing and monitoring the medical profession in the country, stressing the state's readiness to remove all the obstacles facing the Council in order to achieve the goals of enhancing the medical profession in the country and creating a favorable work environment.

Manis affirmed the state keenness to support the Medical Council so that it can perform the role assigned to it and to achieve the mission and goals for which the glorious December revolution was erupted.

The Chairman of the Sudanese Medical Council, Dr. Al-Khatim Al-Yas, has explained the roles that the council plays, which include maintaining the highest levels of medical education in the country, organizing and promoting the medical profession, and ensuring good medical practice as well as the adherence to the ethics of the profession.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.