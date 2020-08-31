Sudan: Hamdouk Affirms Government Efforts to End Violence Culture

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, pointed out that the government is working seriously to end the culture of violence that has recently started to prevail, referring to the set of decisions taken by the committee that visited Kassala State through a directive from the Prime Minister.

Hamdouk stated in a tweet on his official account on Twitter Saturday that he read on Friday the report of the ministerial delegation that he directed to visit Kassala State to offer condolences, inspect the situation and to support the state's government in keeping security and realizing social peace.

He said that ending of severe divisions within the state and local community structures is a continuous and difficult task under the institutional vacuum in the country, stressing that this situation will not remain for a long time thanks to power of revolution and the will to rebuild the state on the bases of citizenship, peaceful expression, human dignity and the renouncing of violence and fighting.