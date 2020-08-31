Africa Needs to Do More to Position Itself to Benefit From Future Covid-19 Vaccines

30 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lawrence R Stanberry and Wilmot G James

Never before has the public had an opportunity to see, in glaring detail, the difference good governance makes. As Covid-19 spreads across the globe, we witness how different leaders address the same crisis. Some have the skills, qualities and appetite required to best guide their countries through the crisis, while others demonstrate their incompetence on a near-daily basis.

In addressing the threat of a highly contagious respiratory virus like SARS-CoV-2, there are basic approaches that can slow the spread of the pandemic and eventually end it. This includes testing, quarantining, physical distancing, avoiding large crowds, wearing masks and, when available, widespread uptake of safe and effective vaccines.

Great wealth does not ensure that a nation will successfully implement these strategies.

The United States, the richest nation in the world, has failed to adequately respond to the pandemic, and in doing so has one of the highest Covid-19 death rates in the world - 540 deaths per million people - with total deaths currently standing at 181,000 people. This figure accounts for over 20% of all Covid-19 deaths worldwide.

Contrast the American experience to other countries: South Africa stands at 214 deaths per million people; Norway at 49; New Zealand at...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.