South Africa: A Very Strange Judgment in KZN As Court Comes Close to Endorsing Islamophobia

31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Thomas Coggin

The recent judgment by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in favour of a Hindu man who objected to the Muslim call to prayer emanating from a nearby Madrasah appeared to ignore neighbour-law principles. Instead, the judgment in its one-sidedness almost appears to endorse the applicant's Islamophobia.

In the case of Ellaurie v Madrasah Taleemuddeen Islamic Institute & eThekwini Municipality, the KwaZulu-Natal Local Division in Durban was called on to resolve a classic neighbour-law dispute. In this case, the applicant requested the court to interdict the sounding of the call to prayer beyond the boundaries of the respondent's property.

Bizarrely, however, the court attempted to resolve this dispute without any reference to actual neighbour-law principles. The result is that the judgment not only appears to endorse the applicant's blatant Islamophobia, but it sets poor precedent.

The call to prayer, or the Adhan, is part of the practice of Islam. The Adhan represents a call to worshippers to come together, and it is also an outward and audible manifestation of community identity. In a pluralistic democracy such as our own, these practices are not only important to these...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

