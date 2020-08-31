Nigeria: Igbo Lawyers Beg Other Nigerians to Concede Presidency to South-East

31 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)

A group of lawyers under the aegis of the League of Igbo Youth Lawyers, has appealed to Nigerians to concede the office of the president to the South-East in 2023.

According to the group, doing so would engender the spirit of national unity.

The plea was contained in a communique titled, 'Preserving corporate Nigeria; issues and evaluation,' signed by the leader of the group, Stanley Okafor, in Awka, yesterday.

It said Nigeria stood a better chance of preserving its corporate existence through dialogue with restive youths and organisations as such would help in addressing the deplorable security situation in the country.

The group said no other tribe was more "genuinely committed" to the Nigerian project than the Ndigbo, describing the Igbo as "the community developers" in every part of the country.

The lawyers promised to partner with other sister organisations to hold an inaugural national leadership lecture series later in the year, adding that the annual lecture would be named after a past Nigerian president.

They urged the Federal Government to de-emphasize confrontation in dealing with civil agitations.

The communique read in part, "Security agencies should eschew overzealousness in situations of youth restiveness. We also call on Enugu State government to institute an inquiry into the killing of unarmed youths on the 23rd of August, 2020.

"Igbo elite should show respect for Igbo elders; the Anambra State governor should mend fences with Chief Arthur Eze."

Read the original article on This Day.

