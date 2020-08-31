Nigeria: Police Confirm Killing of Suspected Kidnappers By Vigilante Group in Yobe

31 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Yobe State Police Command has confirmed receiving the bodies of three suspected kidnappers killed by vigilante groups during an ambush in the state.

Channels Television quoted the state's Police Public Relations Officer, Dungus Abdulkarim, as stating that the suspects were killed yesterday morning.

He stated that while information on the attack was unclear at the time of this report, the police command was making efforts to get full details.

Abdulkarim said, "It was this morning (Sunday) that we received information about an attack on a community under Murfa Kalam village where three suspected kidnappers were killed following an ambush by a vigilante group.

"Presently, the corpses have been deposited at a morgue in the Specialist Hospital in Damaturu while investigations are ongoing."

According to local sources, a group of armed men believed to be kidnappers had stormed Dungurum community in Murfa Kalam village.

During the attack on the community in Damaturu Local Government Area of the state, the assailants reportedly kidnapped one person.

On getting the information, the vigilante group in the area laid an ambush on the attackers, killing three of them in the process, while others escaped.

Another source said that three other suspects were arrested and handed over to the Nigerian Army.

However, the military authorities did not make any comment on the matter.

