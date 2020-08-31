Nigeria: Two People Feared Killed, Scores Injured As Shiites, Police Clash in Kaduna

31 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Two members of the Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky- led Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi'ites, were reportedly killed during a clash with Police in Kaduna yesterday.

It was learnt that gunshots rented the air around the popular Ahmadu Bello Way as police made efforts to disperse the protesting IMN members.

The sect members were out in protest to press demand for release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, who have been in detention since December, 2015 after a bloody clash with soldiers in Zaria.

Kaduna State Government had since outlawed the group and prohibited all forms of protest in the state.

A leader of IMN yesterday evening said two of their members were killed during the Sunday clash while several others were injured.

"As we speak, we are working on our press release. There was a clash and lost two of our members were killed by Police. Several other members were also injured," he said.

Contacted, Kaduna State Police Command's PPRO, ASP Muhammad Jalige, said he was yet to receive signal on the incident.

According to him: "I called the DPO in charge of the area, he didn't pick; Maybe he was busy containing the situation. But, as soon as I get details about the incident, I will call you."

