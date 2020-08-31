Nigeria: Govt Charges States to Invest in Mining for Revenue Generation

31 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kasim Sumaina

The federal government at the weekend encouraged state governments to invest in mining sector to increase their revenue base and create wealth for their people.

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, gave the encouragement when he paid a courtesy visit to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on his two-day working visit to the state for the optimisation of revenue generation.

Ogah, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, said he would also carry out an on-the-spot inspection of polluted stream water by coal mining activities in some communities in Okpokwu Local Government Area.

He noted that the federal government prompt response to the communities' complaint was indicative of its determination to ensure that mining operations were carried out responsibly by mining companies

He urged the state to support the programmes of the Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO), as it would enhance revenue generation from mining operations.

In his remarks, Ortom expressed the state willingness to support and adopt the federal government policies that would bring revenue growth and development to the state.

He solicited for the ministry's collaboration in mineral exploration, disclosing that a lot of unexplored minerals abounded in the state.

Ortom also stated that Benue State Government would readily take advantage of any opportunity to create jobs and put "smiles on the faces of the Benue people."

Earlier, the Federal Mines Officer, Agamah Simon Ogwuj, in his welcome address, affirmed the abundance of mineral resources, especially barite, in Benue State, as every local government area of the state has at least one mineral resource.

He said the state Mines Office, in its bid to eradicate illegal mining, has engaged in elaborate enlightenment of artisanal miners, which has resulted in getting them organised into cooperatives.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.