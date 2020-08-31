Nigeria: Court Restrains Enugu Health Workers From Embarking On Industrial Action

31 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Enugu Division of the National Industrial Court has issued interim orders restraining the leadership and members of the Enugu State Chapters of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives; the Medical and Health Workers' Union of Nigeria and the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), respectively, from embarking on any strike/industrial action, pending the hearing and determination of Motions on Notice for Interlocutory Injunctions already filed separately by the Enugu State Government on August 24, 2020.

The court also made an order of interim injunction restraining the members of the affected three bodies "or any other persons, however, so called or described acting under the instructions, direction or mandate of the defendants from embarking on, or continuing in furtherance of, any strike/ industrial action, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed."

The court, therefore, granted the claimant/applicant (Enugu State Government) leave to serve the originating summons, motions on notice and all other processes in the suits on the defendants, respectively, along with the interim orders granted.

The court orders were granted by Hon. Justice N.C.S Ogbuanya, on August 28, 2020, in Suit Nos: NICN/EN/31/2020, NICN/EN/32/2020 and NICN/EN/33/2020, filed against the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), and the Medical and Health Workers' Union of Nigeria, respectively.

