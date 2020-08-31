Nigeria: Edo APC, PDP Inverbal War Over Alleged Bloody Attacks On Supporters

The Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council yesterday condemned the alleged bloody attack on a top party chief and others in Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

The party alleged that Mr. Jah Usman and others were among those attacked, noting that two suspects connected to the attacks have been arrested.

But the state Police Command did not confirm the allegation as calls and text messages put across to it were not answered.

Nevertheless, a senior officer within the command, who did not want his name mentioned, yesterday, stated that the report of the incident has not been brought to the attention of the command.

He said: "Both camps have had reasons to complain about cases of attacks and counter-attacks in the past two weeks, so we don't know how best to describe their issues as preparations towards the election get intensified."

According to the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, who spoke at a press conference in Benin-city, the gunmen in mask numbering about 11 had last Thursday stormed the residence of Mr. Usman as he and others were holding a meeting in his house and rained bullets on the people, while several vehicles and buildings in the process were destroyed.

While reacting, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council, through its Chairman on Media, Mr. John Mayaki, alleged that the attack is the handiwork of the state governor and his party, who he alleged have formed the habit of instigating attacks on themselves and the APC, only to turn around to blame opponent to get public sympathy.

He said the two suspected political thugs arrested were among 11 suspected assassins who struck at the residence of Usman in Agbede.

Meanwhile, Nehikhare has expressed the party's displeasure over the spate of attacks targeted at members of the party at every campaign event.

He noted that the APC members have resorted to violent attacks and other dangerous methods aimed at stopping the PDP from carrying on with its state wide campaign tours because of its rising popularity and the achievements of the state Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration which he said have continued to reverberate in many parts of the state.