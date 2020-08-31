Nigeria: Photojournalists Association of Nigeria Elects New Officers

31 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The members of the new executive of the Lagos State chapter of The Photojournalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN), have emerged after election was conducted by members in Lagos on Saturday.

In the new team are the chairman, Mr. Abiodun Ajala (THISDAY); Vice Chairman, Mr. Pius Okeosisi (Businessday); Secretary, Odutayo Odusanya; Assistant Secretary, Mr. Tony Eguaye(West Africa News); Treasurer, Mr. Akeem Salau (Vanguard); Financial Secretary, Suleimani Huisseni (New Telegraph) and Internal Auditor, Mr. Ayodele Adeniran (The Guardian).

The election, which was conducted at the premises of Lagos Television (LTV), had in attendance 26 members of PJAN with a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), Mr. Folorunso Ogunekun on hand to conduct the swearing of oath by the officers into the various offices.

In his acceptance speech, which he titled 'The New Dawn,' the new chairman, who is the Photo Editor of THISDAY Newspapers, described the outcome of the election as a true expression of the members' choice.

He said to the excited gathering that the trust reposed in him and his exco members would not be wished away.

He asked everyone to be rest assured that his administration would be pivoted on professionalism, leadership, teamwork and transparency.

"I am happy with the calibre of people that surround me; a new foundation is laid today as members will be treated like kings.

"I will organise a stakeholders' meeting where the future of the association would be discussed soon . We are determined to pursue accountability, professionalism, transparency, integrity and prudence.

"Our projection is to classify our programmes into short, medium and long-term basis. The change we all desire would begin to manifest in no distant future.

"I appeal to members to join hands with us to build the association to that enviable height.

"This executive cannot do it alone and it is the duty of every member present here and those to join us to redeem the great image of our association .

"I appeal to us that we all come together to build PJAN as we have been robbed of everything that belong to us in terms of emoluments and royalties from our intellectual contributions.

"Our development is a function of our input as a group or association and we hope to involve all members to add value to our dear profession," Ajala concluded.

However, members have started reacting after the inauguration of the executives

One of the members, Samuel Adetimehin, said "From what l just witnessed from the election, it was fair and free election. Even those contestants that were not on ground were still voted for. For this reason we can say the election was held and it was free and fair. What really determined an election was majority of electorate present at the poll and this is exactly what happened in today's election."

Another respondent and a veteran of the association, Mr. Dare lbironke said it was a beauty to behold.

"What happened today is a new birth for photojournalists in Lagos State for having understanding executives who are seasoned operators in photojournalism and understand the concerns of photographers. l believe the executives will be able to improve the activities of photographers in their various organisations. My prayer is that the ideas will come to fruition with the support of the members." he submitted

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.