Nigeria: JAMB Lifts Suspension On Printing Admission Letters, Others

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has lifted the suspension on the printing of admission letters, and inter-university transfers among others.

It said with the development, "all requests for printing of admission letters, inter-university transfers, condonement of illegitimate admissions and other processes for previous years which had been hitherto suspended would now be restored from Monday, August 31 2020."

JAMB's Head of Media and Public Relations, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, made the announcement in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

He said, "To ensure that candidates who took the UTME prior to 2020, and who require certain corrections of their processes are accommodated, JAMB has lifted the suspension earlier placed on processes covering those years.

"However, it is to be noted that most of these operations are only available at JAMB offices nationwide. Furthermore, as the Board is desirous of sustaining compliance with COVID-19 protocols, it maintains that 2020 UTME candidates desirous of these services will only be attended to through the Appointment Booking Platform which they could access online through their phones to secure a definite date and time for an appointment.

"The Board urged all State offices to ensure that all clients comply with all existing COVID -19 protocols. To ensure that candidates who took the UTME prior to 2020, and who require certain corrections of their processes are accommodated, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has lifted the suspension earlier placed on processes covering those years.

