South Africa: Joburg Pensioners Sleep On Street After Being Thrown Out of Flats

A number of pensioners spent several nights out on the street last week after the City of Johannesburg ordered their eviction from a block of flats they had been illegally occupying since 2016.

On Tuesday 25 August the sheriff along with the infamous Red Ants arrived at the flats and evicted about 100 people including pensioners and children. This, according to residents, was the second time the Red Ants had descended on the area in recent weeks, with an earlier eviction taking place on 12 August.

Illegal residents of Fleurhof flats, including many pensioners, spent at least one night on the street to protect what was left of their belongings after members of the Red Ants security evicted them. (Photo: Bheki Simelane)

"The operations were carried out by the sheriff of the court after the developer obtained the eviction order," said City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane.

"The first operation on 12 August had to be called off after there was a fatality, which is being investigated by the Independent Police...