South Africa: Incidences of Gender Based Violence Horrify Committee

document

The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, said it is horrified by the incidences of gender-based-violence (GBV) that have been reported as the women's month draws to the end.

The committee has over the last weekend, interacted with various political parties and the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) on the incidences of GBV. Also, the committee visited a 64-year-old, Ms Khabonina Mkhonza, who was allegedly assaulted by her employer's son. According to Ms Mkhonza, the son who allegedly assaulted her was raised by her, as she worked for the family for a period of over 20 years.

The CGE reported the incident of assault, abusive racial slurs and discrimination to the South African Human Rights (SAHR). The committee has welcomed the swift response of the law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system in ensuring that the perpetrators of violence are brought to book.

As the committee dealt with the case of Ms Mkhonza, it came before its attention that Ms Mkhonza did not receive the treatment she deserved at the clinic she went to, and the committee heard that she was discharged without being examined and given treatment.

Committee Chairperson, Ms Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba said public healthcare facilities are undermining vulnerable citizens and that is a problem that must be attended to. "Negligence and carelessness are unacceptable, and paint the government in a negative manner," reiterated Ms Ncube-Ndaba.

She called upon public servants who are at the forefront at the public centres of assistance such as healthcare workers and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to do their job with diligence.

Members of the committee including CGE, were inundated with cases of complaints of negligence at public healthcare centres and police stations from the victims of violence including GBV.

Ms Ncube-Ndaba said, at Ekurhuleni a woman was hit by a car in the presence of two police officers, but nothing was done to the alleged perpetrator until the involvement of the committee and the CGE.

The committee said the involvement of the community in addressing GBV is critical to curb the abuse of women and children. Referring to a case of Ms Asithandile Zozo Lugalo, a young woman who was murdered by a man she refused to enter into a relationship with, Ms Ncube-Ndaba said, women are being killed for refusing to enter into relationships with men. She said the scourge of GBV is concerning and there needs to be a dialogue in order to fight it.