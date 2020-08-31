South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Wishes NTT Pro Cycling Team Well for Their Participation in the 2020 Tour De France

press release

Minister Nathi Mthethwa sends his well wishes to NTT Pro Cycling Team formerly known as "Team Qhubeka" as they prepare to participate for the sixth time in the 2020 Tour De France Challenge

This Saturday 29 August, sparks will fly as 2020 Tour de France kicks-off.

The event will take place in Nice, France, where participants will cycle 3470 kilometre over 21 days. South Africa will be represented by 8 riders, including Ryan Gibbons, who will be taking up the Tour De France challenge for the first time.

Team South Africa will be making its 6th appearance this year, having done well in 2015 with Steve Cummings' 4th stage win.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa said "cycling remains part of the Department's I Choose 2B Active Campaign. It also remains our instrument of social cohesion and nation building. It equally serves as a platform that keeps South Africans physically active; and strategically circumvents transport challenges, especially in our rural and semi urban areas."

Furthermore, the Minister said "When the race commences this Saturday, I expect the team to take into account the aspirations of our nation, particularly the youth, on why it is important for the NTT Pro Cycling Team to do well. The team must do well so that their anticipated success will be able to send vibrations to all corners of South Africa and the world. I would have personally loved to attend the event, however, due to the Government Risk Adjustment strategy on minimising the transmission and spread of COVID -19, the country is still closed for international travel.

I wish the team well and remain confident that we will emerge victorious.

I have noted the support you have initiated with your #BicyclesChangeLives campaign where you funded over 30 000 bicycles to people in disadvantaged communities in South Africa. It is important that we continue that legacy and look into methods of ensuring that we formalise such initiatives going forward.

We will ensure the growth of the sport by employing various mechanisms of taking this sport to the youth.

For your durational stay in France, you remain our ambassadors, as you continue to carry the aspirations of our nation high. Go out there and represent us well.

Qhubeka NTT Team and all the best".