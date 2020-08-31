South Africa: We Must Demand a Higher Standard of Ethics and Morality From Our Leaders

opinion

Those who lead and represent us must be held to the highest possible ethical standards, palpable morality, higher purpose, a demonstrable set of values grounded in principles and wholesome intent and not just the much lower prescripts of the law - 'presumed innocent until proven guilty' nor 'I have not been found guilty by any court of law'.

"The infectiousness of crime is like that of the plague"

- Napoleon Bonaparte

Against the backdrop of an ANC struggling to reconcile the quest for public trust with the decision to reinstate the VBS-implicated deployees in Limpopo and how the party can rightly commit to "the fight against corruption" while elevating a leader who is facing serious corruption charges to a provincial legislature, this conversation gains both relevance and urgency.

The country has begun the process of its own destruction. It was Nicholas Haysom, ex-legal advisor to Madiba and now Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Afghanistan, who opined "we need a leader who is bigger than the divisions that have torn their communities apart - a 'Mandela' uniquely capable of speaking for those who demand change and simultaneously addressing those who fear it."

Ethics or moral philosophy is a...