Malawi: ACB to Decide On Probing Football Association of Malawi

30 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it will sit down to look at a report involving corruption at the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to determine whether the issues raised in the report fall under its mandate to investigate.

The bureau says it has received a report from a concerned Malawian but will have to go through it before making a decision on the same.

The report is insinuating that the 2019 FAM elections that ushered Walter Nyamilandu Manda into office as President with 23 votes against 13 for James Mwenda were marred with high level of corruption.

Among other things, the report indicates that many individuals from the member associations, commonly referred to as affiliates, received money and materials like vehicles and television sets to influence their vote.

ACB Director, Renneck Matemba, confirmed receipt of the report on a local radio station.

"I can confirm that the report has reached us. We will have to sit down and analyse it so that we establish whether the issues raised fall under our mandate or not. We should be ready to give feedback by Monday," Matemba explained.

Copies of the report have also been sent to FIFA, former players and all football followers.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

