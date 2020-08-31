Malawi: Human Trafficker Implicates 11 Police Officers in K3m Bribe

30 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Eleven Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Police Officers based at Mzuzu Police Station have been laid bare for coaxing and taking bribes cumulatively amounting to a whooping MK 3 million as inducements to let a known human trafficker with a horde of illegal Somalis have safe passage to Lilongwe, it is alleged.

Several sources have anonymously corroborated the story saying that what irked the human trafficker is the incessant demands by the Cops for more cash hence he spilled the beans to the higher echelons of the Malawi Police establishment.

But other sources claim that the Cops might have implicated each after being disappointed with how the allotment of the bounty was handled with some getting small amounts while others got hefty amounts.

According to Nyasa Times sources, the money hungry cops allegedly implicated in this scam are headed by a Mr. Divala and a Mr. Moyo and nine other junior ranked cops.

It is also alleged that each cop, carted home an amount in tandem with his or her ranks.

It is also not known what action the Malawi Police Service has taken or will take on the Cops but unconfirmed report indicate that the Malawi Police Service has sent a six-man investigative team from its Area 30 headquarters to investigate the matter and come up with a full report.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

