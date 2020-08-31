Sudan Calls for Scaling Up Level of GERD Negotiations to Heads of States

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Prof. Yasser Abbas said that Sudan called for a change in the method of negotiation between the three countries on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, to enable experts and international observers to play a greater role in the negotiation.

The minister pointed out in the regular forum of the Sudan News Agency, this evening, to the divergences in negotiating positions, especially between Egypt and Ethiopia, as there was a fall back towards reaching an agreement at the end of the round set by the African Union, 8-28-2020, which based on the terms that were agreed upon in the previous rounds.

The minister underlined that Sudan is committed to negotiation, at anytime and anywhere, stressing scaling up the level of negotiation from the ministers to the Heads of States of the three countries through the African Union, to provide political push up for the negotiation.