Sudan Calls for Scaling Up Level of GERD Negotiations to Heads of States

29 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Prof. Yasser Abbas said that Sudan called for a change in the method of negotiation between the three countries on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, to enable experts and international observers to play a greater role in the negotiation.

The minister pointed out in the regular forum of the Sudan News Agency, this evening, to the divergences in negotiating positions, especially between Egypt and Ethiopia, as there was a fall back towards reaching an agreement at the end of the round set by the African Union, 8-28-2020, which based on the terms that were agreed upon in the previous rounds.

The minister underlined that Sudan is committed to negotiation, at anytime and anywhere, stressing scaling up the level of negotiation from the ministers to the Heads of States of the three countries through the African Union, to provide political push up for the negotiation.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.