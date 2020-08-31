Tanzania: Voters Urged to Attend Election Campaign Rallies

CCM parliamentary seat aspirant for Nanyamba Constituency in Mtwara Region Abdallah Chikota has urged voters in the district to attend campaign rallies.

He told them to carefully listen to and evaluate candidates' promises and in the end vote wisely for leaders who were committed and capable of transforming their lives.

Speaking recently, Mr Chikota said that the residents of Nanyamba deserved to have a legislator, who would steer them towards better social and economic prosperity.

"Nanyamba people deserve to have an MP who will continue pushing for further development achievements recorded by the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli's leadership," he said.

Mr Chikota said the government under President Magufuli's leadership had spearheaded development in various sectors of the economy, including the provision of better services in health, education, water and electricity.

"For example, in the water sector, we have implemented many water projects to the extent that water accessibility has increased from 40 per cent to 65 per cent in Nanyamba," he said, noting that 17 water projects had been completed in the constituency and two more were underway.

The CCM aspirant said the implementation of the water projects had been possible after increasing the budget for the sector from 1bn/- to 3bn/- in the area.

Other projects implemented in Nanyamba include electricity through Rural Energy Agency (REA) that has seen 30 out of 87 villages connected to electricity.

According to Mr Chikota, the remaining villages will be connected in the next phase to improve economic activities in Nanyamba.

The aspirant who was also the MP in the constituency (Nanyamba) said the government had improved the provision of health services by constructing three health centres and 10 dispensaries and employing healthcare officials.

He said the district hospital was also under construction that would improve health services.

Other achievements include the improvement of transport links in and outside the constituency to boost commercial activities.

Mr Chikota urged the voters in Nanyamba to vote for him as well as President Magufuli to implement further development projects.