Tanzania: Appeals Court Upholds Drug Baron's 22-Year Sentence

THE Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal by drug baron, Abas Gede, who was sentenced to 22-year in prison and fined over 175m/- for trafficking in Tanzania from Brazil some narcotic drugs, Cocaine Hydrochloride, weighing 1,171.76grams.

Justices Batuel Mmilla, Rehema Mkuye and Ferdinand Wambali ruled against Gede, the appellant, after holding that his appeal against findings of the High Court which had conducted the trial in the first instance lacked merits.

They, however, reduced the punishment of 22 years to 20 year-jail-term after partly allowing one ground of appeal with effect that the punishment imposed on him was excessive. The justices were of the view that since he was the first offender the appellant deserved to get such minimum sentence.

"In the end, save for our finding and the observation we have made with regard to (some grounds of appeal), we find the appeal to be devoid of merit.

Consequently, we dismiss it to the extent indicated above," the justices declared.

During hearing the appeal, the appellant had contended, among others, that the case against him was not proved to the required standard, a position which was strongly refuted by the prosecution, led by Senior State Attorney Anunciata Leopold and State Attorneys Salim Msemo and Clara Charwe.

In their judgment delivered recently, the justices pointed out that it is not disputed that the appellant was arrested at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) soon after he disembarked from Qatar Airways from Sao Paulo Brazil.

They noted that the appellant did not dispute that his travel documents were seized by the police officers and that they could also lose sight of the fact that eyewitnesses for the prosecution were crucial to connect the arrest of the appellant with the offence he was charged.

According to the prosecution, the appellant was arrested at the airport upon disembarking from Qatar Airways on May 14, 2011 whereupon while in detention he discharged 77 pellets of the narcotic drugs.

The said witnesses, the justices said, gave an account from the arrest, seizure of the pellets and its handling which indicated that the chain of custody was not broken.

"Overall, we are satisfied that the defence of the appellant as found in the record of appeal did not raise serious doubt to the evidence of the prosecution which pointed out clearly to the fact that he was fully involved in the commission of the crime he was charged with and convicted of," they said.

The appellant had also submitted that he was wrongly convicted and sentenced for trafficking cocaine hydrochloride, a chemical substance which is not recognized by the law. The prosecution opposed the argument, saying the issue was not raised during the trial.

On their part, the justices noted that the scientific and medical description of the contents of the pellets as evidence during the trial is that cocaine hydrochloride is one of the listed poisonous drugs.

Their research also led them to a finding that cocaine and heroin falls under Class A of the narcotic drugs and more importantly, cocaine is a highly addictive stimulant drug that directly affects the nervous system, including the brain.

"We therefore have no hesitation to state that (the government chemist) being an expert who was involved in the analysis of the pellets at the laboratory, was better placed to substantiate that the chemical substance which was found therein was cocaine hydrochloride," they said.

There was another complaint by the appellant that the prosecution witnesses were not credible to be believed and relied upon by the trial court to substantiate his conviction. But the prosecution maintained to the contrary and the trial court correctly relied on their evidence to convict the appellant.

Having thoroughly reappraised the evidence in the record of appeal the justices could not generally find the justification that the witnesses for the prosecution were not credible to the extent of not being relied upon to convict the appellant.

"We are satisfied that the trial judge properly considered the prosecution evidence along with the appellant's defence and rightly came to the conclusion that the case for the prosecution was amply supported by credible witnesses," they said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It was firmly contended by the prosecution witnesses that the appellant was arrested on 14th May, 2011 soon after he disembarked from Qatar Airways from Sao Paulo Brazil.

The prosecution also asserted that in the course of his detention at JNIA from 14th - 18th May, 2011 the appellant defecated a total of seventy seven pellets in a special toilet.

Such pellets were later analyzed by the office of the Chief Government Chemist and it was found that they contained a chemical substance known as Cocaine Hydrochloride.

In his defence, the appellant vehemently distanced himself from the allegation and contended that the case against him was unfounded.

He maintained that his arrest came after he demanded to be given his wallet which contained, among others, USD.2700, Brazil Rias 200, Identity Card and clinic card which were taken from him by the police officers after arguing and fighting with them soon after he arrived at JNIA.